Photo Gallery: Tigers advance to ACC Tournament Semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cammy Pereira’s two solo home runs to right center field were enough for Clemson ace Valerie Cagle and the Tigers to secure a 2-0 victory Thursday over Georgia Tech in the program’s first ever ACC Tournament game in Louisville.

Cagle (25-4), the ACC Player of the Year, threw her 10th complete-game shutout and matched her career-high 14 strikeouts as the Tigers advanced to the ACC semifinal. With the victory, Clemson improve 41-5 overall on the season and will play No. 4 seed Virginia Tech in Friday’s semifinal round.

The Hokies beat No. 5 Notre Dame to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Here are some photos from Thursday’s win over the Yellow Jackets, courtesy of ACC Communications. LINK