Texans changing their tune on Watson trade

Before Deshaun Watson’s legal issues surfaced, the Houston Texans were adamant they were not going to trade away their franchise player despite his demand to be traded and plenty of interest from other teams around the league.

Now, with Watson’s legal battles continuing, the Texans are reportedly willing to potentially deal the former Clemson quarterback, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“Just checking in around the league about where this stands at this point, I’m told Houston is still open to trading him,” NFL Reporter Dianna Russini said on the Get Up show Thursday morning on ESPN. “This isn’t something they’ve taken off the table or changed their minds on. A few months ago, that was a, ‘No way they’re going to do it,’ and, of course, they changed their tune there.”

It remains to be seen if Watson gets moved, but the Texans appear to slowly be moving on from their former first-round draft pick as the team brought on NFL veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency and then drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mills was the Texans’ first pick of the draft after they traded away their first two picks in a previous draft.

