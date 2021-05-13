Where does Clemson DT rank among college football peers?

After showing what he is capable of as a true freshman last season, a Clemson defensive tackle is ranked among the top five players at his position heading into the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus ranks Bryan Bresee as the No. 5 returning interior defender in college football:

The top-5 interior defenders returning in CFB 🧱 pic.twitter.com/oCpMMKIhfq — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 13, 2021

Bresee was named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, when he also earned first-team all-conference honors and freshman All-American status after recording 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 12 games (10 starts).

Bresee’s four sacks were the most by a true freshman interior lineman in 2020 – Clemson’s second straight season having the FBS leader among first-year defensive tackles in that category after Tyler Davis accomplished the feat in 2019.

