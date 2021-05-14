4-run 8th inning allows Seminoles to pull away from Clemson

Though Clemson out played No. 10 Florida State for much of the night Friday, and second baseman Sam Hall had a two-run home run for the Tigers, it was not good enough.

The Seminoles scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull away from Clemson for an 8-3 victory in Game 1 of the three-game series at Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State (27-18, 18-13 ACC) scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to two Clemson errors. Logan Lacey doubled down the left line to score two runs, while Robby Martin singled up the middle with two outs to give the ‘Noles a 3-1 lead at the time.

Hall’s two-run homer to left with one out in the top of the seventh inning got the Tigers (23-22, 15-16 ACC) back in the game, but Jack Anderson came on in the eighth to earn the save for starter Bryce Hubbart.

Mack Anglin (2-5) suffered the loss. He gave up four runs on four hits, though just two runs were earned. He had nine strikeouts with three walks and two hit batters.

Clemson trailed just 4-3 after Hall’s home run in the seventh inning. But after a pass ball allowed a run to come home with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Lacy doubled to score two more runs for the Seminoles and then Matheu Nelson followed with a double of his own to bring Lacey home.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to Caden Grice’s single through the left side to score Hall from third.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

