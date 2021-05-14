Big news for Clemson-Georgia game

Football

May 14, 2021

Big news came out Friday pertaining to Clemson’s 2021 season opener against Georgia.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state is lifting all mandatory capacity, gathering limits and physical distancing requirements, effective immediately.

This means that all indoor and outdoor sporting events are able to be at full capacity, including the Tigers’ showdown against the Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich last week, and he said the Tigers and Bulldogs have already sold out their allotted 27,500 tickets.

