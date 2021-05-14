Former Tiger makes it official with NFL team

By Will Vandervort | May 14, 2021 9:01 am

A former Clemson player is a little closer to seeing his NFL dream come true.

Cornell Powell, who was taken in the fifth round of the NFL Draft earlier this month with 181st pick, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Powell introduced himself to the sports world at Notre Dame last season, when he hauled in six passes for a game-high 161 yards and one touchdown.

Last year, Powell started all 12 games for Clemson, while hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. Powell had just 40 career receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns prior to 2020.

Powell ended up putting up numbers that only Clemson greats Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins have been able to obtain. His performance at Notre Dame was the second of three straight outings in which he topped 100 or more receiving yards in a game.

He also had a career-best 11 catches for 105 yards against Boston College the week before Notre Dame and six catches for a career-high 176 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh following the Notre Dame game.

We have officially signed each of our 2021 draft picks! pic.twitter.com/rionMlXtyq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2021