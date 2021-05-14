No. 1 Palmetto State recruit sets Clemson visit

The top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State, and one of the top offensive linemen in the country, for the 2023 class has set a date for his first visit to Clemson.

Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star tackle Monroe Freeling will attend the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 11, per the Oceanside HS Football Recruiting account on Twitter.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Freeling (6-7, 275) is the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina, No. 9 offensive tackle nationally and No. 91 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Originally from Oregon, Freeling moved to South Carolina in 2016. Because he has only lived in the Palmetto State since he was in middle school, Freeling didn’t grow up rooting for either Clemson or South Carolina.

However, while he isn’t very familiar with Clemson, Freeling has paid attention to the Tigers since he arrived in state and certainly taken notice of what Dabo Swinney’s program has been able to accomplish on the field in recent years.

“I’ve seen what they’ve done on TV; it’s impressive for sure,” he told The Clemson Insider recently. “As far as knowledge about the program, I’m pretty neutral. I’ve lived in South Carolina for around five years now and have never made the trip up to Clemson. It’s really new to me.”

Freeling’s list of more than a dozen offers includes schools such as Notre Dame, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Oregon.

He hopes to add Clemson to his offer sheet moving forward.

“Obviously as one of the premier programs in the country, it would be an honor,” he said.

