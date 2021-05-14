Photo Gallery: Tigers advance to ACC Championship Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson continued its historic run with a 2-0 win over four-seed Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the ACC Softball Tournament on Friday to earn a spot in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville.

For the second straight day the top-seeded Tigers found a way to manufacture runs in a pitchers’ duel to advance in the tournament.

Check out all the action from the Tigers’ win in this photo gallery. LINK

–photo courtesy of ACC Communications

