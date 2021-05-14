Rittman proud to represent Clemson in ACC Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 2-0 on Friday in the ACC Softball Tournament to earn a bid to its first ACC Championship Game in its first full season.

Valerie Cagle was outstanding for the Tigers in a complete game shutout and also hit a home run to give her team some breathing room.

Head coach John Rittman met with the media after the game to discuss the outstanding performance by pitcher Cagle and how proud he is to be advancing to the title game on Saturday. You can check out his full comments below.

—Photo courtesy of ACC Communications