Son of Clemson staffer takes home major award

By Gavin Oliver | May 14, 2021 7:56 am

Big honor for the son of a Clemson Football staff member:

Daniel High School’s Trent Pearman, the son of the Tigers’ director of football scouting, Danny Pearman, has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year.

A class of 2022 quarterback, Trent passed for 2,786 yards and 35 touchdowns with just two interceptions last season. In his first year as a varsity player, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior led the Lions to a 10-0 record and the Class AAA state championship.

Trent passed for multiple scores in nine of his team’s 10 games, including six touchdowns to go with his 472 passing yards in Daniel’s 52-31 win over Camden High in the state final.

Trent is the great nephew of legendary Clemson coach Danny Ford. Trent’s father, Danny, joined Clemson’s staff in 2008 and previously served as the Tigers’ tight ends coach/special teams coordinator before moving to the director of scouting role earlier this year.

Honored to be named South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/peulhbAOzt — Trent Pearman (@Tpear_8) May 13, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks