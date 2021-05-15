Big 4-star OL ‘excited’ to get on campus at Clemson

Clemson has expressed interest in a big offensive lineman from the Volunteer State who has seen his recruitment pick up this spring with several new ACC and SEC offers coming his way.

Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy four-star tackle Joe Crocker has heard from Clemson through his coach and trainer, and the Tigers want to further evaluate him by getting a close-up look at their camp this summer.

“Clemson has talked to my high school head coach and my trainer,” Crocker told The Clemson Insider, “basically just saying that they like my film and they really want me to come and camp.”

Crocker, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound rising junior in the class of 2023, plans to do just that as he is set to make his first visit to Clemson and participate in the final session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 11.

“I am excited to get on campus for the first time and I am just looking to show the best version of myself,” Crocker said. “Show that I can move really well/bend and dominate when it comes to one-versus-one.”

Crocker has high interest in Clemson’s program heading into the camp visit month.

“My overall first impression would obviously be I know about the recent national championships and success,” he said. “But whenever I see anything about Clemson or talk to anyone close to the program, they mention the family vibe and how everyone is in it together. And to me that is really cool.”

Along with Clemson, Crocker is scheduled to visit Mississippi State on June 4 and Virginia Tech on June 9, while he is thinking about traveling to Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Vanderbilt as well.

Crocker received his first offer from Kentucky in December 2019 before adding another SEC offer from Ole Miss last November. Mississippi State offered in January, and Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Louisville have all followed suit with offers this spring.

The Tigers have had some success recruiting offensive linemen from Tennessee in the past and would be a strong contender for Crocker if they pull the trigger on an offer moving forward.

“An offer from Clemson would mean a lot to me,” he said, “as I know how successful the program has been in recent years and how everyone speaks very highly of it as a school as well as football. And even going back to the vibe/family, you never really see people transfer out of Clemson, which speaks to the family aspect they create. And I am excited for the future and to learn more!”

Crocker, who has an 81-inch wingspan, also competes in track and field as a thrower in addition to playing football.

