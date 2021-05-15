Latest on Lawrence's health for rookie camp, contract

By Will Vandervort | May 15, 2021 11:50 am

When the Jacksonville Jaguars begin rookie minicamp, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be present.

The Clemson Insider has heard from a couple of sources that former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in Jacksonville, Fla., and will participate in rookie minicamp. However, TCI was told he will be limited in what he can do.

Sources tell TCI Lawrence is about 95 percent healthy in his left shoulder. If you recall, the 2020 ACC Player of the Year had labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder on Feb. 16. Lawrence has been working hard in his physical therapy and is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

TCI was also told Lawrence and the Jaguars will likely finalize his rookie contract sometime in June.

Earlier this month, ESPN reporter Field Yates reported Lawrence’s first contract will be set as a four-year deal, plus a fifth-year option.

When Lawrence eventually signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the value of the deal could be worth $36.7 million, including a singing bonus of $24.1 million.

Lawrence was taken as the first overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft last month, the first former Clemson player ever to be taken at No. 1 overall.

In case you are wondering, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, signed with Cincinnati for $36.2 million, including a $23.9 million signing bonus.

