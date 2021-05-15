NFL disputes claim from Watson's accusers' attorney

A longtime NFL writer expects Deshaun Watson’s value to increase once a settlement is reached in his civil court cases.

The Houston Texans quarterback is being sued by 22 women who claim sexual assault and misconduct. NBC’s Mike Florio says there will be plenty of teams interested in Watson’s services once his legal issues have been resolved.

However, if and when the cases are settled seem to be the issue.

In order for Houston to trade Watson, the lawsuits have to be settled prior to training camp or the chances of a trade decrease. If that happens, the former Clemson quarterback will likely be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which means the Texans would have to pay Watson his $10 million salary, though he would not be playing.

This last three days have been dramatic ones in the court of public opinion, as Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, and the accusers’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, have been going back-and-forth through the press, press releases and social media. Buzbee has even accused the NFL of not handling the situation right, while also saying the Texans tried to mediate in settlement talks.

Reports have said the Texans deny such claims, while on Thursday the NFL released a statement on the accusations coming from Buzbee in an email with Pro Football Talk. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL immediately began investigating Watson under its Personal Conduct Policy.

“The allegations are very concerning and the league immediately began investigating the matter under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” McCarthy wrote. “The investigation includes gathering information, monitoring law enforcement developments, and conducting interviews with relevant people willing to participate with counsel present.”

