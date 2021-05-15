You might be surprised where Etienne is playing in minicamp

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is playing a different position at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie minicamp.

Urban Meyer told reporters Saturday that Etienne will take all of his minicamp reps at wide receiver.

Meyer explained that Etienne is going to catch a lot of passes wherever he plays, and the Jags want him to gain as much experience as he can running routes.

“Worst case scenario you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver,” the Jags’ new head coach said. “Best case scenario you have a hybrid player that can do both, and that’s what we’re hoping to develop out of Travis.”

Etienne also spoke to the media Saturday and said Meyer approached him about repping at receiver the day after Jacksonville took Etienne with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft last month.

“Coach informed me that the very next day after I got drafted,” Etienne said. “When I came down here, he kind of brought me into the room, asked me how I felt about it. Really I feel great about it. I feel like it’s going to help me maximize my opportunity, maximize my skillset. So, I feel like coach knows what he’s doing. He’s doing what’s best for the team, and I feel like it’s going to work out really well.”

