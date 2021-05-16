Former Clemson star considered one of the top rookies to succeed

Being a rookie in the NFL is not easy, especially for those picked in the first and second rounds of a draft.

No one has as much expectations to live up to than former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He became the first Clemson Tiger in history to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft, when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.

Though the Jaguars were just 1-15 last year, many believe Lawrence can turn the struggling franchise around pretty fast. In fact, NFL.com’s Gil Brandt has Lawrence listed at No. 2 on his list of eight rookies in the best position to succeed this coming season.

“Lawrence has the skills to get this franchise going in the right direction in Year 1 — and while that might not result in a ton of wins, it will mark a huge shift in Duval County,” Brandt wrote. “After all, Joe Burrow didn’t win more than two games as a starter in his injury-shortened rookie season, but it’s hard to argue he wasn’t successful in 2020, given that he showed himself to be the long-term answer for the Bengals at the game’s most important position.”

You can read the rest of Brandt’s story here. LINK

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!