WATCH: NFL coach runs down The Hill

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who has a handful of former Tigers on his team, is the guest speaker for Dabo Swinney’s All In Team Foundation’s All In Ball tonight.

While in town on his first ever visit to Clemson, Gruden got a taste of one of the Tigers’ iconic traditions:

We even got Coach to run down the hill! pic.twitter.com/255mfmT4s6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 15, 2021

Swinney’s All In Team Foundation’s All In Ball is dedicated to raising awareness of critical education and health issues in order to change the lives of people across the state of South Carolina. Since 2009, the All In Team Foundation has raised and donated over $6.6 million to breast cancer research, The Family Effect, the LIFE Programs, and CallMeMISTER, as well as to hundreds of South Carolina-based research teams, non-profits, and organizations.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks