Big news on NIL front, and its not good for Clemson

How will this news impact Clemson going forward?

The NCAA continues to show its indifference toward the rapidly evolving name, image and likeness saga in college athletics.

Last week, NCAA President Mark Emmert called on the NCAA Council to enact legislation regarding the NIL prior to July 1, when some state laws will begin allowing student-athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness.

However, Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports reported on Monday, the council is unlikely to pass anything to set a nationwide standard on NIL during their meeting this week.

The council meets on Wednesday and is responsible for all major rule changes in college athletics.

Six states including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico and Tennessee have differing NIL laws that go into affect on July 1.

Without a national standard other states will be left behind. South Carolina passed an NIL bill that is set to go into effect on July 1, 2022, but it has yet to be signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

The council convenes again in June but the sentiment among conference commissioners is that the inaction will continue.

