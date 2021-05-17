Catching up with top-30 national recruit Cyrus Moss

Cyrus Moss, one of the country’s top edge rushers and a top-30 national prospect in the 2022 class, is down to five schools.

The four-star defensive end/outside linebacker from powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas had previously been working with a top 11, but narrowed his focus to Clemson, Arizona State, Florida, Notre Dame and Oregon when he named those schools his finalists last month.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Moss about why the Tigers made his short list, his visit plans, where things stand in his recruitment and more.

“It’s been super helpful,” he said of cutting down his recruitment, “just being able to now talk to each school about a little more important things, and starting to get a little bit closer to a decision and being able to talk about official visits. I’ve been able to give a little more time to these schools. So, it’s been super helpful to get focused in on these five.”

Moss said he plans to take his five allotted official visits to the aforementioned schools but had yet to schedule any firm dates for those trips at the time he spoke with TCI.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound rising senior does have an idea, though, when he will travel to Tigertown for his Clemson official.

“It’s going to be probably in October,” he said.

The consistency of Clemson’s program, both on the field and on the coaching staff, are a couple of main reasons why the Tigers made the final cut for Moss and are one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

“Clemson, they’re super consistent,” he said. “Most of their coaches have been there for eight, nine, 10 years. And of course, they’ve also been consistently productive to the NFL and consistently winning, consistently doing great things as they have been. They’re a little bit more proof-in-the-pudding type. So, it’s been great getting to know Coach (Lemanski) Hall, Coach (Brent) Venables, Coach (Dabo) Swinney, all the guys over there, Coach (Todd) Bates.”

Moss continues to stay in contact with the staff and has been learning more about how Venables and the Tigers see him fitting into their defensive scheme.

“As an edge kind of versatile guy, linebacker/defensive end hybrid, playing on ball, off ball and then pass rushing and also dropping into pass coverage,” he said.

Moss expects to render his decision during the early signing period in December.

As he goes through the recruiting process and gets ready to take visits, he is keeping a close eye on several things that will be important to him when choosing which school to put pen to paper with.

“Scheme fit is going to be big, position fit’s going to be big, and then just also when I go on that visit, how it feels – do l feel like this is the place for me,” he said. “Then academically, is it a place where I’ve got good opportunities to strive in the classroom. And then what are the connections as far as building my brand and building connections with that and then building connections for the workplace. So, finding where is the best place that I can excel in all different aspects.”

Moss is ranked as a top-30 national prospect (No. 26 overall) in the 2022 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada and No. 3 weakside defensive end nationally.

