Could settlement in Watson litigation happen soon?

NBC reporter and writer Mike Florio broke down the crazy chaos that is the Deshaun Watson sexual assault civil cases in Houston.

Last week, the attorney for the 22 women suing the Houston Texans quarterback over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, claimed there were no settlement talks between the two parties. That led to a back-and-forth between Tony Buzbee and Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin.

With the two sides going after one another, again, the perception is that a settlement is not likely to happen anytime soon in the case. However, that might not be true.

According to Florio, what happened last week in Houston means the two sides reached an agreement, but the 22 women did not want any transparency in the details released, which Watson, of course, wants to be released.

You can read below why Florio believes a settlement is possible.

Last week's dust up between the lawyers in the Deshaun Watson litigation suggests that a settlement at one point was fairly close; here's a look at how it could still happen. https://t.co/xHc2nrJ2Ht — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 17, 2021

