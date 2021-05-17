Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success.

The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.

The All In Foundation raised over $1.1 million for charities across the state of South Carolina this year.

“Lex, we did it! We won the Super Bowl!” – Coach Swinney Winning this Super Bowl may not send us to Disney, but it does something even more magical. It sends over $1M back into our SC communities & I can’t think of anything much more magical than that. ✨

📸 @madwilliams727 pic.twitter.com/4rjUNBwpoE — Lexie Vick (@LexieVick345) May 16, 2021

We did it! We surpassed our goal & raised over $1.1 MILLION at our 2021 ALL IN BALL! Thank you to everyone who was a part of making last night a success! We’re immeasurably grateful to @theshepherdhotel & our sponsors for your belief in our mission. #TheBestIsYetToCome! 🥳 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/mMZtQFl8yI — Dabo's ALL IN TEAM® Foundation (@DabosALLINTeam) May 16, 2021

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!