Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

By May 17, 2021 11:03 am

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success.

The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.

The All In Foundation raised over $1.1 million for charities across the state of South Carolina this year.

