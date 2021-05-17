ESPN analyst slams Meyer on how he is using Etienne

This past week during rookie minicamp Travis Etienne found himself in an unusual position.

The 25th overall pick spent the majority of his time during the Jaguars’ camp at wide receiver instead of running back. The move fits Etienne’s skill set but came as a surprise to most people because he was a first-round draft pick.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears told Mike Greenberg how he would have responded to the move if he was Travis Etienne on Get Up, Monday morning.

“Y’all know these people just drafted me 25th overall and are giving me all of this money and I’m going to say the right thing,” Spears said. “I’m just mad after four years at Clemson Dabo Swinney never told me I was a wide receiver, now I’m figuring it out in the NFL I’ve gotta change positions and do new things.”

Jacksonville’s James Robinson had a breakout season in his rookie season at running back last year and a lot of analysts were surprised to see the team take Etienne in the first round.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards on 240 carries with seven touchdowns last season, perhaps explaining the Jaguars experimenting with Etienne at receiver this past week.

But Jacksonville will almost certainly use the former Tiger in the backfield.

In all seriousness Spears credited Etienne for his response to the intriguing move but did not mince words about how he wants Jacksonville to use their second first round pick this season.

“No I think Etienne has great perspective and understands what’s happening,” Spears said. “Hopefully he’s in the backfield because if training camp comes and he’s playing wide receiver you know damn well I’m gonna be on this show going crazy and acting a fool about Travis Etienne being drafted 25th overall to play wide receiver at Jacksonville instead of in the backfield.”