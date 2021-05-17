Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month.

Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.

“This will be my first time in Clemson,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I’m looking forward to it a lot, to be honest. I’m ready to show them how much of an athlete I really am.”

A 6-foot-6, 320-pound rising junior, Lang received his latest offer from Arkansas earlier this month, adding to his offer list that also includes Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Penn State, Indiana, West Virginia and Arizona State.

Lang feels he has a lot to offer college football programs as an offensive lineman and doesn’t lack for confidence in his abilities.

“I’m versatile,” Lang said, describing his game. “I can play anywhere on the line and still be dominant. I would also say I’m a finesse type of player. I move like I should be playing tight end. I can block linebackers, quick defensive ends and I can also fly out to a defensive back on screen plays. I’m on my way to becoming a complete player and the best offensive lineman in the nation.”

Lang is drawing interest from Clemson and has heard from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who is intrigued by Lang’s film and looks forward to laying eyes on him during his Swinney Camp workout in a couple of weeks.

“I’ve talked to their OL coach,” Lang said. “He said he likes what he sees on my tape but wants to get a better look at me in person.”

Lang appreciates being on Clemson’s recruiting radar and hopes to see the interest translate into a scholarship offer, which would instantly make the Tigers a strong contender in his recruitment.

“I’m thankful that a top program like Clemson recognizes my talent,” he said. “If Clemson offered, they would definitely be one of my top schools.”

Lang said there are some schools standing out to him early in the recruiting process, and he plans to put out a top 10 or 15 closer to his upcoming junior year. Along with Clemson, he is scheduled to camp at Georgia on June 1, Auburn on June 16 and Alabama on June 19.

