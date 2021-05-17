Lawrence comments on Etienne's new role

Trevor Lawrence is used to throwing the football to Travis Etienne.

The two connected for a winning touchdown in one of the greatest wins in Clemson history when the Tigers beat Ohio State in the 2020 College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl.

However, Lawrence mostly threw the football to Etienne coming out of the backfield when the two played together at Clemson. That has not been the case, however, in rookie minicamp in Jacksonville.

Urban Meyer, the new head coach of the Jaguars, has lined the ACC’s all-time rushing leader at wide receiver during minicamp. Meyer thinks Etienne, who the Jaguars picked at No. 25 overall in the draft, can be used a lot like the way the Steelers used Le’Veon Bell in his prime.

“At the worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver,” Meyer told reporters this past weekend. “Best-case scenario you’ll have a hybrid player who does both and that’s what we’re hoping to develop out of Travis.” Etienne said Meyer has been upfront with him the whole time and told him when they drafted him that he would be working some as a receiver. He says he feels good about the whole situation.