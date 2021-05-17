Texans head coach speaks on Watson litigation

On March 11, Houston head coach David Culley said the Texans were committed to Deshaun Watson as their quarterback. However, that was before all the litigation broke out and the former Clemson quarterback was sued by 22 women, who are accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

Obviously, things have changed for Culley in the last two months as well. After saying he wanted Watson to be his quarterback and he did not want to trade him, the Texans coach indicated his feelings have since changed when he spoke to reporters on Saturday.

When asked if he expects Watson to attend mandatory minicamp or OTAs, Culley deflected the question.

“We have nothing to say about that situation at this time,” he said. “Cal [McNair] and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation. I think when [G.M.] Nick [Caserio] was on not long ago, he mentioned that he also mentioned that the legal process is in affect right now and we’re going to respect that and go from there.”

The Houston coach then was asked as a follow up if he expected to see Watson at all in the offseason and he responded, “I have nothing to say about that at this time.”

The Watson cases seemed to be reaching a settlement when lawyers on either side stayed quiet for more than three weeks. Then last Wednesday, the women’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, broke the silence and said the two have not spoken about a settlement. That led to statement from Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, saying Buzbee’s team had reached out for a settlement.

Buzbee responded by denying Hardin’s claim and attacking the NFL and the Houston Texans as well, which led to more drama in the case.

However, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported last week text messages and a recording reveal a member of Buzbee’s team approached Watson’s attorney in regards to settlement talks. Buzbee did not respond to emails from ESPN.com requesting comment on the existence of objective evidence contradicting his claim.

