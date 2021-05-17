You might be surprised where Clemson is ranked in this preseason poll

Preseason magazines will not hit the newsstands for a few more weeks. However, one publication released its post-spring top 25 preseason poll on Monday.

USA TODAY released a post-spring practice top 25 poll from its staff, and they rank Clemson No. 4 in their poll, which is actually where they had Dabo Swinney’s Tigers in their way-too-early top 25 poll at the end of the 2020 season.

Below is USA TODAY’s new top 25 poll. The Coaches Preseason Poll will not be released until August.

USA TODAY Post-Spring Practice Top 25 poll

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (previously ranked No. 1)

2. Oklahoma Sooners (3)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (8)

4. Clemson Tigers (4)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (2)

6. Iowa State Cyclones (6)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats (9)

8. Texas A&M (7)

9. Notre Dame (8)

10. Florida Gators (10)

11. LSU Tigers (15)

12. North Carolina (11)

13. Wisconsin Badgers (14)

14. Oregon Ducks (13)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes (18)

16. Penn State (16)

17. Indiana Hoosiers (12)

18. Miami Hurricanes (19)

19. Southern Call (17)

20. Arizona State Sun Devils (21)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys (23)

22. Texas Longhorns (20)

23. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (24)

24. Washington Huskies (NR)

25. Louisiana Lafayette (NR)

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!