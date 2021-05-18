Former Clemson student-athlete has found a new home

Basketball

May 18, 2021

A former Clemson student-athlete that recently entered the transfer portal announced his new home on Tuesday.

Lynn Kidd who entered Clemson as a four-star center out of IMG Academy announced on Instagram that he will continue his athletic career at Virginia Tech.

The freshman entered the transfer portal last week.

Kidd was part of the Tigers’ top-25 recruiting class in 2020. He played in seven games in the 2020-21 season after reclassifying to play for the Tigers.

The center scored eight points in 33 minutes over the course of the season.

