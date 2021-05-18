Former Tiger inks NFL contract

Another former Clemson student-athlete officially signed his NFL contract on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Twitter Tuesday they signed former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman. Cincinnati drafted the former Tigers’ offensive lineman in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 46 overall pick.

Carman played three seasons at tackle for Clemson and helped the team reach three College Football Playoffs, two CFP National Championship Games and played four snaps in the 2018 national title win over Alabama.

The Bengals hope Carman will help protect their quarterback, Joe Burrow, as the team acquired several players this offseason to help improve their fortunes on the offensive line.

Carman started at left tackle for Clemson, but Cincinnati could also use the Ohio native in the interior of the offensive line at guard.

OFFICIAL! We've signed rookie Jackson Carman (@Jackthejiant). — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 18, 2021

