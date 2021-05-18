Former Tigers credit Clemson for being NFL ready

Student-athletes that finish their time in the Clemson football program know a thing or two about winning.

Two Tigers who were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft communicated that sentiment in their press conferences this week during NFL rookie minicamp.

Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell both had successful starts to their professional careers at minicamps this week and credit Clemson for their ability to hit the ground running.

Rodgers was drafted by the Green Bay Packer and wants to bring a Super Bowl back to the storied franchise and believes his time at Clemson prepared him well to win at the next level.

“To be doing it for the Packer is even more of a dream to know it’s such a prestigious program and that they win,” Rodgers said. “I come from a winning program too, so I plan on plugging right in and helping the team win a Super Bowl, that’s my main goal.”

Cornell Powell who was selected by the Chiefs already feels a similar atmosphere in Kansas City. He knows the standard there is the same as when he played for the Tigers, to be the best.

“I come from a winning program, and this is a winning program too, so I feel like that transition is going to be smooth,” Powell said. “I know what to expect, they expect championships and that’s where I’m coming from being at Clemson.”

Powell also credited Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for creating the program culture at Clemson.

In his short time in Kansas City he has already noticed similarities between Swinney and what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has built.

“Being coached by coach Swinney he is a very God-fearing man and somebody who believes in family atmosphere and is all about culture,” Powell said. “Being here these past couple of days I feel the same vibe, it’s all about culture and the little things.”

