Recruiting

One of nation's top safeties locks in official visit to Clemson

By May 18, 2021 9:39 pm

One of the nation’s top safety prospects in the 2022 class has scheduled a few more official visits, including one to Clemson.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch said on social media Tuesday night he is set to take an official visit with the Tigers from Nov. 12-14, the weekend Clemson plays host to UConn.

Branch (6-2, 195) also said Tuesday night that he will make official visits to Oklahoma (June 18-20) and Alabama (Nov. 5-7).

Branch is ranked as the No. 4 safety in the country for the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as a top-50 national prospect (No. 49 overall) regardless of position. He has collected more than 40 offers over the course of his recruiting process.

Clemson extended an offer to Branch back in June 2020.

Latest

