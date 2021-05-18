Swinney flips the bat for Clemson Softball

By Staff Reports | May 18, 2021 8:13 pm

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney dropped by softball practice Tuesday as the Tigers get ready for the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional at Alabama on Friday. The Tigers play Troy at 3 p.m. in Game 1 of the Regional.

Watch Swinney hit the ball and flip the bat during Tuesday’s practice.

😂 Just some good ol' Dabo Swinney x #ClemsonSoftball content for ya! Thanks for stopping by, Coach!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VKmlqMe9bl — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) May 18, 2021

