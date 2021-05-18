Swinney flips the bat for Clemson Softball

Swinney flips the bat for Clemson Softball

May 18, 2021

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney dropped by softball practice Tuesday as the Tigers get ready for the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional at Alabama on Friday. The Tigers play Troy at 3 p.m. in Game 1 of the Regional.

Watch Swinney hit the ball and flip the bat during Tuesday’s practice.

