Vegas releases early odds on Clemson-Georgia

Vegas releases early odds on Clemson-Georgia

Football

Vegas releases early odds on Clemson-Georgia

By May 18, 2021 6:13 pm

By |

In a few months Clemson and Georgia will renew their regional rivalry on the gridiron in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

September is still a long time from now but oddsmakers are already setting the spread for opening weekend college football games.

The matchup between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set as the hottest ticket in the country as a top-five showdown with major weight in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Fan Duel released their opening weekend odds and have Clemson as a 3-point favorite looking towards September. But obviously a lot can change in the next few months.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Zack Gordon and Turk Pettit both had rounds of two-under-par 69 to lead Clemson to a five-under-par team score of 279 on Tuesday, and a tie for fifth entering the final round of the 2021 NCAA Kingston (…)

5hr

Another former Clemson student-athlete officially signed his NFL contract on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Twitter Tuesday they signed former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman. (…)

7hr

ESPN announced Tuesday that kickoff for Clemson’s season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 4 has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air nationally on ABC. The game will be (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home