Vegas releases early odds on Clemson-Georgia

In a few months Clemson and Georgia will renew their regional rivalry on the gridiron in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

September is still a long time from now but oddsmakers are already setting the spread for opening weekend college football games.

The matchup between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set as the hottest ticket in the country as a top-five showdown with major weight in this year’s College Football Playoff.

Fan Duel released their opening weekend odds and have Clemson as a 3-point favorite looking towards September. But obviously a lot can change in the next few months.

Some college football point spreads just released at @FDSportsbook: LSU -1.5 vs. UCLA

UNC -5.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Penn St +4.5 vs. Wisconsin

Alabama -18.5 vs. Miami

Georgia +3 vs. Clemson

Notre Dame -9 vs. FSU — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) May 18, 2021

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!