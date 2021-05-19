New Clemson offer out

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer has gone out to a Peach State defensive back prospect in the class of 2022.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County cornerback Caleb Coley announced the offer via social media Wednesday evening.

Coley (6-0, 180) has seen his recruitment take off in 2021 as he’s added offers from Miami, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Kansas State among others since the start of the calendar year.

Michigan State gave Coley his first Power Five offer last October.

As a junior last season, Coley was credited with 30 tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Coley is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks