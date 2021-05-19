Tigers welcome Duke to close out regular season in pivotal series

Clemson wraps up the regular season with another pivotal ACC series against Duke as it continues to fight for an opportunity to play in the postseason.

The Blue Devils travel to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three game series that starts on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Tigers need a series win and possibly a sweep of Duke to keep its hopes of making an NCAA Baseball Tournament regional. Clemson was listed as one of the last five teams in the tournament in the latest D1 Baseball tournament projections and is squarely on the bubble.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Duke (25-20, 13-17 ACC) vs. Clemson (24-23, 16-17 ACC)

• Best Ranking – DUK – NR; CU – NR

• When – Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 130-72-2 (1904-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 68-28-1 (1905-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday – RHP Jack Carey (DUK) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Friday – RHP Cooper Stinson (DUK) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)

• Saturday – TBA (DUK) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 17-8 home record, won one of three games at No. 10 Florida State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .257 with a .419 slugging percentage, .363 on-base percentage and 34 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.64 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.

DUKE OVERVIEW

• Duke, who has an 8-13 road record, is led by ninth-year Head Coach Chris Pollard.

• The Blue Devils beat Davidson 18-2 and have won five games in a row. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.81 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• Joey Loperfido is hitting .366 with 10 steals, RJ Schreck is batting .345 with 12 homers and Peter Matt is hitting .303 with 12 homers.

QUICK HITS

• The series opener against Duke marks Clemson’s first game on a Thursday in 2021.

• Clemson has won eight home games in a row.

• Twelve Tigers have started a game on the mound in 2021.

SHARPE CONTRIBUTING BOTH WAYS

• Sophomore utility player Davis Sharpe was Clemson’s opening-day starter on the mound, but he was hampered by injury in March.

• He started the series opener in each of the first four weeks of 2021 before being shut down on the mound.

• The preseason first-team All-American has since rounded into form, making his return to the mound against USC Upstate on May 5.

• He is 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA, .255 opponents’ batting average and 39 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched over seven appearances (five starts).

• Since returning from injury, he is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched over three appearances (one start).

• He was able to contribute offensively during his hiatus, starting many games at first base, Clemson’s best defensive player at the position.

• He is hitting .208 with three homers, five doubles, 12 RBIs, 13 runs and a .310 on-base percentage in 21 games (17 starts).

• He allowed just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched to earn the win against Cincinnati on Feb. 19.

• He hit a two-run walkoff homer in the first game of a doubleheader against Wake Forest on April 25.

• He pitched 4.1 innings in relief, allowing three hits and no runs with eight strikeouts to earn the win at No. 10 Florida State on May 15.

• In his career, he is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, 10 homers, 40 RBIs, 41 runs, a .369 on-base percentage and four steals in 72 games.

• In his career, he is 11-6 with a 3.71 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 143 strikeouts in 131.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances.

