Clemson Football adds future opponent

The Clemson football program has scheduled a new future opponent.

Clemson Football announced on its official Twitter account Thursday that the Tigers have added a home game against Troy to its 2028 non-conference slate.

Clemson will also play at Notre Dame (date TBA) and at home vs. South Carolina (Nov. 25) in 2028.

This will be the third time Clemson and Troy have met on the football field. The Tigers one the previous two meetings between the two.

In 2011, Clemson beat Troy 43-19, and then hung on for a 30-24 victory in 2016, which is the year the Tigers won their first national championship under Dabo Swinney.

