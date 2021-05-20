Draft guru watching several Tigers in 2022 class

A lot of Clemson student-athletes are turning heads as analysts look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper released his 2022 NFL Draft rankings on Thursday and the list is riddled with Clemson standouts.

In his top 25 overall prospects, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth is listed as the No. 19 prospect. Kiper felt after watching the tape from the 2020 season that Booth performed better than Derion Kendrick at corner and will be watching him closely this season.

Kiper also broke down the top 10 prospects by position and a few more Tigers stood out.

Tyler Davis is listed as Kiper’s No. 4 defensive tackle in the draft class. Justyn Ross came in at No. 8 in his wide receivers list and has room to move up the list after taking a year off for health reasons.

Braden Galloway was listed as the No. 10 tight end and Xavier Thomas was listed as the No. 19 defensive end. Check out Kiper’s full list here.