NFL analyst on why Lawrence is his pick to get job done on the field

The NFL Network had a little fun Monday with the first and second overall draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

From the show Good Morning Football, analyst Shaun O’Hara, who played for the New York Giants, was asked to pick in a series of “Who’s More Likely” to achieve certain things in their first year in the NFL.

Though No. 2 overall pick, and New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson was charged with having all the off-field success, O’Hara picked No. 1 overall pick, and former Clemson quarterback, Trevor Lawrence to have all the success on the field, where it counts the most.

Who's More Likely: Trevor Lawrence vs Zach Wilson Take it away, @ShaunOHara60. pic.twitter.com/4fqbrt1Ped — GMFB (@gmfb) May 17, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks