Tigers' bubble close to bursting after Game 1 loss to Duke

Playing for its postseason life Thursday night, Clemson did something it could not really afford to do in Game 1 of its three game series against Duke. It lost.

Thanks to a strong pitching performance from Duke starter Jack Carey, the Blue Devils dropped Clemson into a tie for 10th place with Virginia Tech in the ACC standings.

The Tigers (24-24) and Hokies both fell to 16-18 in ACC play. Most feel Clemson needs to win the series over Duke to make the NCAA Tournament. Carey made sure the Tigers will have to do it when he is not on the mound.

The righty was in total command in Duke’s 5-1 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. He gave up just one run on four hits in seven innings of work, while striking out nine batters with no walks.

The Tigers lone run came in the bottom of the fourth when Blake Wright flied out to right field to score James Parker, who singled to right field to lead off the inning.

Clemson could do nothing on Carey after the fourth. He retired the last 11 batters he faced. Carey ended the each of the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings with strikeouts.

Mack Anglin was the hard luck loser on the mound for the Tigers, though he pitched well enough to win. The Clemson starter allowed just five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

However, Duke (26-20, 14-17 ACC) took advantage of three Anglin mistakes to get the win. Joey Loperfido was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and later scored with two outs to a wild pitch.

First baseman Chris Crabtree took a first-pitch offering from Anglin down the right field line to lead off the second inning. The home run gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead at the time.

After the Tigers cut the lead 2-1 on Wright’s sacrifice fly to score Parker in the bottom of the fourth, Crabtree homered again on a first-pitch offering from Anglin with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. This time he hit a home run to center field.

Duke secured the victory in the top of the ninth inning when Loperfido hit a two-run homer to left field with two outs off Clemson reliever Nick Clayton.

Clemson will attempt to even the three-game series on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.