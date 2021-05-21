4-star RB, top-100 recruit ‘excited’ to visit Clemson

A four-star running back ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the class of 2022 will make his first trip to Clemson next month.

Nansemond-Suffolk (Va.) Academy’s George Pettaway plans to unofficially visit campus sometime in early June.

“I’m excited to get on campus,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Pettaway (5-11, 190) recently began hearing and garnering interest from Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller, as well as his area recruiter for the Tigers, defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I’ve been in contact with Venables and C.J. Spiller,” Pettaway said. “They’ve been on me pretty hard, just trying to build a relationship with me, just trying to understand me some more.”

“They both watched my film and both like what they saw,” Pettaway added.

The No. 6 running back and No. 97 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Pettaway trimmed down his list of more than two dozen offers last week when he released a top 10 featuring Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Clemson has yet to offer Pettaway, which is why he didn’t include the program in his top group, but he nonetheless thinks a lot of the Tigers and wants to give them a look now that they are looking at him.

“They’re a top-tier program, so that’s why they’re still on my radar,” he said. “But until they offer, who really knows how serious they are … But yeah, there’s definitely interest there.”

Pettaway has also arranged unofficial visits to Auburn, North Carolina and Virginia in June, while he has official visits set up to Michigan and Penn State in June. He expects to gain more clarity on where schools stand in the pecking order in his recruitment once he starts hitting the road to check out different places next month.

“Just can’t wait to go on these visits to see everything,” he said, “and then after that I’ll have a better understanding of where everybody is in my recruitment.”

As a junior in 2020, Pettaway averaged an excellent 13.7 yards per rush across 52 carries, scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground.

