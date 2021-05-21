Clemson set to make more history in NCAA Tournament

By Staff Reports | May 21, 2021 8:56 am

Though it is in its first full season, the Clemson Softball team will play its first NCAA Tournament game today when it faces Troy in the Tuscaloosa Regional at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Tigers are hoping to make more history today to add to what they have already accomplished. They have already won an ACC Regular Season Championship this year, plus advanced to the finals of the ACC Tournament last week.

Below is a breakdown of today’s game.

GAME SETUP

Who: No. 2 seed Clemson (42-6, 29-5 ACC) vs. No. 3 seed Troy (36-15, 17-6 Sun Belt)

NFCA/ESPN Ranking: CU – 13/10; Troy – NR

When: Friday, May 21, 2021 • 3 p.m. ET

Where: Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Rhoads Stadium)

Watch: ESPN3 (es.pn/3wkL6bm)

Video Announcers: Eric Frede (pbp) & Madison Shipman (color)

Listen (Radio): WCCP105.5 FM

Listen (Internet): ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn

Radio Announcers: William Qualkinbush (pbp) & Scott Whitlock (color)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall Record: 1-0 (2020)

The Tigers defeated Troy, 10-1 in five innings at the Diamond-9 tournament in Orlando, Fla., on February 20, 2020 in Clemson’s inaugural season before it was cut short due to COVID-19.

Marissa Guimbarda (2) and Cammy Pereira combined to hit three homers. Guimbarda knocked in a game-high four RBI.

At the time, the inaugural matchup against the Trojans was the Clemson’s 14th contest in program history.

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

Clemson enters its first NCAA Regional appearance in the program’s first opportunity to do so.

After winning the 2021 ACC regular-season championship ,the Tigers are coming off their first ACC Championship (tournament) appearance, having defeated Georgia Tech and then-No. 20 Virginia Tech to advance to the title game before falling to then-No. 21 Duke .

Clemson 22-2 in their last 24 outings.

This season, the Tigers are averaging 5.58 runs per game, good for first in the ACC, while boasting a team ERA of 1.48, which also leads the ACC and is sixth best in the nation.

CLEMSON-ALABAMA CONNECTIONS

This year’s Clemson Softball roster boasts two Alabama natives, Sarah Howell (Oxford) and Kyah Keller (Hollywood).

Clemson’s appearance in the 2021 Tuscaloosa Regional marks the first time Clemson Softball has competed in the state of Alabama.

Clemson infielder Bailey Taylor, the Tigers’ 2020 starting third baseman, transferred to Clemson in the Fall of 2019 after a two-year stint at Troy, where she earned 57 career starts. In the spring of 2019, Taylor hit a career-best .310 with 11 doubles and seven home runs.

THE NATIONALLY-RANKED TIGERS

Clemson enters this weekend’s series ranked No. 10 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll, which ties its highest ranking to date, and No. 13 the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll.

As a program, Clemson debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll on March 9, 2021, and at No. 25 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll on March 16, 2021.

Clemson received its first top-25 ranking on March 1, 2021 at No. 25, according to D1Softball.com.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

