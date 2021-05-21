Jags give glimpse of what it's like to be Lawrence in the NFL Draft

Jags give glimpse of what it's like to be Lawrence in the NFL Draft

Football

Jags give glimpse of what it's like to be Lawrence in the NFL Draft

By May 21, 2021 8:37 pm

By |

The Jacksonville Jaguars give an all-access look at their new franchise quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick.

In the latest episode of their offseason video series called “The Hunt,” the Jaguars provide a glimpse into the war room during the 2021 NFL Draft as they secured Trevor Lawrence and other members of their 2021 rookie class, including Lawrence’s former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne.

Watch Lawrence try on his new Jags helmet, arrive to minicamp for the first time and more courtesy of the Jags’ official Twitter account:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Clemson softball continued its historic run with another first in its 8-0 win over Troy in its first ever NCAA Tournament game on Friday. The Tigers dominated Troy from the outset and blasted four long balls (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home