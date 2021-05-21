Jags give glimpse of what it's like to be Lawrence in the NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars give an all-access look at their new franchise quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick.

In the latest episode of their offseason video series called “The Hunt,” the Jaguars provide a glimpse into the war room during the 2021 NFL Draft as they secured Trevor Lawrence and other members of their 2021 rookie class, including Lawrence’s former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne.

Watch Lawrence try on his new Jags helmet, arrive to minicamp for the first time and more courtesy of the Jags’ official Twitter account:

Draft Day ➡️ Rookie Minicamp We give you an all-access look in Chapter 3 of 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 presented by @gatorade: https://t.co/gxSwc7PWBr pic.twitter.com/coUmTpQ5Cu — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 20, 2021

