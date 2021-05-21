Lawrence holds the keys to Urban Meyer's future

Urban Meyer has made some whacky moves so far at the helm of the Jaguars.

But he made one unquestionable decision off the bat, he drafted former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars’ head coach returned to coaching after a hiatus after he retired from coaching at Ohio State in 2019. But Meyer quickly returned to his old profession this year to try his hand at the NFL.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel pointed out that none of the other moves matter as much for Meyer’s fate in Jacksonville besides Lawrence’s performance on the field.

He labeled Lawrence as the variable that will determine if Meyer makes a coaching comeback at the highest level or creeps back off the scene in a few years.

After the career Lawrence had at Clemson and the performance he has put on in practice for the Jaguars so far, it looks like he is off to a good start.

