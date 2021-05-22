Bart Boatwright Photo Gallery: Simmons thrilled to give back to Clemson fans

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After last year’s football camp was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would have been easy for Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins to just move on and not host a camp in South Carolina.

Neither of the former Clemson stars are from the state of South Carolina. Higgins is from Oak Ridge, Tenn., while Simmons is from Olathe, Kansas. So, there only tie to the Upstate is Clemson. However, that is the only tie they need.

“It is just the impact Clemson left on me. It is truly a special place. It is a home away from home,” Simmons said.

