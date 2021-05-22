Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers' postseason hopes take major blow

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers' postseason hopes take major blow

By May 22, 2021 9:05 am

Duke scored 13 runs in the first four innings Friday night, as it coasted to a 14-8 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The loss was a big blow to the Tigers’ postseason aspirations.

Though the Tigers (24-25, 16-19 ACC) rallied with seven runs in the middle innings, it was a little too late. Bryar Hawkins hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Tigers life, while making he score 13-8 at the time, but they could get nothing more the rest of the way.

Hawkins finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate, while Dylan Brewer was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the fourth. Bryce Teodosio had triple and drove in a run as well in the second inning.

