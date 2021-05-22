Hopkins willing to give up a lot for Jones

The Atlanta Falcons are contemplating trading two-time All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones in order to create salary-cap space.

Former Clemson star, now Arizona Cardinals wideout Deandre Hopkins would love to have Jones with him in Arizona’s receiving corps.

So much so that he would be willing to give up money to help the Cardinals get Jones.

Hopkins tweeted Friday that he was asked by somebody at the gym if he would restructure his contract for Jones, and included a gif in the Twitter post of Neil Patrick Harris giving thumbs up in an old episode of “How I Met Your Mother”:

Somebody at the gym asked me would I restructure my contract for Julio ? pic.twitter.com/71mpbcoWhE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 21, 2021

Hopkins signed a two-year, $54.5 million extension last September, and his 2021 salary cap hit is $12.5 million.

As for Jones, he signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension in 2019, and his 2021 cap hit is $23 million.

Hopkins and Jones teaming up with the Cardinals is certainly a scary thought for NFL opponents.

