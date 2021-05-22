Rittman credits depth in the circle for win over Trojans

Rittman credits depth in the circle for win over Trojans

May 22, 2021

Clemson knocked off Troy 4-2 in an elimination game on Saturday to advance to the regional championship against Alabama on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Tigers used all three of their starting pitchers in the game to give Valerie Cagle’s arm some rest and it paid off with outstanding performances from Millie Thompson to start and Reagan Spencer in relief. Cagle closed out the game with 1.1 innings to earn the win.

After the game, Clemson head coach John Rittman credited his freshman pitchers for keeping Troy at bay and previewed the team’s rematch with Alabama in the regional championship.

You can check out his full comments below.

