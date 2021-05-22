Simmons, Higgins glad to give back to Clemson fans

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former Clemson standouts Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins held a youth football camp Saturday at the Kroc Center in Greenville.

The two Tigers hosted 240 campers. Both said it was important for them to return to South Carolina and host this camp after it got cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simmons is from Kansas, and Higgins is from Tennessee. They both said it was important for them to give back to Clemson fans after Clemson had been so good to them.

Campers got to meet both Simmons and Higgins, as well as get autographs and T-shirts.

Simmons plays linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals, and Higgins plays wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!