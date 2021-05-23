Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Higgins says Clemson is home

GREENVILLE, S.C. — After last year’s football camp was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would have been easy for Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins to just move on and not host a camp in South Carolina.

Neither of the former Clemson stars are from the state of South Carolina. Higgins is from Oak Ridge, Tenn., while Simmons is from Olathe, Kansas. So, there only tie to the Upstate is Clemson. However, that is the only tie they need.

“When I got here, Coach Swinney took me in as one of his own and that made me feel at home,” Higgins said. “So, being able to come back and run a camp for these kids out here in Greenville, it means a lot to me.”

