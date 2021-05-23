Clemson's projected win total for 2021 is released

The people at ESPN have released their projected win loss-record for the 2021 college football season.

The Football Power Index sets Clemson up at No. 3 in its power rankings, which was released earlier this month. Now it has come out and projected how many wins the Tigers should have in 2021.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Tigers are projected to win 11.5 games heading into the new season. Clemson’s 11.5 is higher than anyone the country.

Alabama, who is No. 1 in the FPI, is set at 11.1, while No. 2 Oklahoma is set at 11.2.

In case you are wondering, Georgia, who opens the season against Clemson on Sept. 4 at Bank of America in Charlotte, is ranked No. 7 in the FPI and has been projected to win 9.5 games.

Last Tuesday, ESPN announced kickoff for Clemson’s season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air nationally on ABC.

The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic. Though the game will be played at a neutral site, Clemson has made itself at home in the venue in recent years, posting a 7-1 all-time record at Bank of America Stadium, including a 1-0 mark in regular season play (vs. Temple in 2006) and a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games.

The 2021 season opener represents the sixth scheduled meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 14 seasons. In addition to the game in Charlotte, the two programs will face one another in the 2024 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals have also previously announced two home-and-home series featuring games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.

