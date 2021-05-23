It's time to take serious look at heavyweight bout with Georgia

There is still plenty of time between now and Sept. 4 when Clemson and Georgia square off under the lights in Charlotte. But it’s not too early to start scouting out what the Bulldogs will bring to the field at Bank of America Stadium in just a few short months.

Georgia finished the 2020 season 8-2 with a thrilling win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl and returns 12 starters poised to reclaim their spot atop the SEC East after losing out to Florida last season.

The Bulldogs have to fill several holes but so does Clemson and this top five matchup has serious College Football Playoff implications.

Georgia is depleted on the defensive side of the ball after boasting one of the strongest units in the country in 2020. The Bulldogs finished the season 12th nationally in total defense and first in rushing yards allowed.

The leading returner on the defensive line is Devonte Wyatt, who started in all 10 games at defensive tackle last season. Wyatt opted to return to Georgia instead of entering the NFL draft and showed out during spring practice. Watch for Wyatt to stand strong and lead a young Georgia defense.

Jordan Davis also elected to return for his senior season instead of enter the draft and was a force on the d-line, he was a second-team All-America selection last year and started at nose tackle for most of the year.

All of the headlines dating back to the end of last season for Georgia have been about quarterback J.T. Daniels, the transfer from Southern Cal. Daniels went off in the spring game with 324 yards and three touchdowns in 41 passing attempts.

But Daniels will be without his top target at wide receiver after George Pickens suffered a torn ACL during spring practice. The junior quarterback will no doubt be one of the top arms in the country this fall.

Daniels will play behind a veteran offensive line with three returners up front, but the unit was lackluster during Georgia’s spring game. After the spring game head coach Kirby Smart was not pleased with where the unit stood after spring practice.

“We are not where we need to be on the offensive line,” Smart said in his press conference. “If we are going to be a good team, we have to protect the quarterback, and we have to be able to run the ball.”

The Bulldogs also return their top five running backs from last season with Zamir White leading the way after racking up 779 yards with three 100-yard games in 10 starts.

Clemson travels to Bank of America Stadium to face Georgia in a heavy-weight bout on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. for the Duke’s Mayo Classic.