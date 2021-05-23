What would Houston get for Watson now?

The only thing that seems certain when it comes to Deshaun Watson’s NFL career at the moment is that it will not continue in Houston.

The Texans are reportedly seeking a trade for the former Clemson quarterback, who has been in hot water all spring since 22 women sued him for sexual assault and misconduct.

It’s no surprise, Watson’s trade value has suffered because of it.

Before news broke of Watson being sued for sexual assault, teams were lining up for Watson’s service and his value was high. At one point it was reported he was valued at three first-round selections and two second-round picks.

That is not the case anymore. And at the moment only two teams appear to be be interested in making a deal for Watson.

Watson requested a trade out of Houston at the end of the 2020 football season. However, the Texans have been unable to make any deals with anyone due to the fact Watson has been tied up in litigation and the issue has not been resolved.

With two months to go before training camp, the Houston Texans know they have to find a new home for the former Clemson quarterback or they could have to eat his $10 million salary this year.

Until these legal issues are resolved and the NFL hands down its punishment for Watson’s conduct in this matter, the Texans are in a standstill.

As soon as the issues are resolved, Houston will grant Watson his trade demand, but right now there is nothing they can do.

According to McClain the Philadelphia Eagles’ name keeps coming up. The Miami Dolphins are another team that could pull the trigger and make a trade for Watson.

But it appears, at least in the eyes of the longtime NFL reporter, the Eagles seem to be the frontrunner to land Watson when everything is said and done.

